Legals for 07/18/18
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, July 18. 2018
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CSAT, LTD is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 885
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #34-2N-11-0820-0000-2100
Lot 21, Serenity Subdivision, according to the plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 86, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Pierre Lhermite & Jean Michael Lhermite
6375 Seven Springs BLVD
Greenacres, FL 33465
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 26, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CALHOUN COUNTY is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 989
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #32-2N-11-0710-0007-0500
Lots 5, 6, 7, Block 7, Re-Plat of Mirror Lakes Homesites, as per Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida; said land being a part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West. Less that portion lying South of Highway 274; said lands also being known as a part of Tracts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, Block B of Lakeland Acres, as unrecorded subdivision. Less Road Right of Ways.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Scott Hodges, PA
C/O Hercilia Gomez
1300 SW 124th Terrace Apt. P412
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 1, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY,
STATE OF FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2017-CA-15
JOSEPH ZACHARY GAZZA,
Plaintiff,
v.
CHRIS CURRIE; and UNKNOWN
TENANT(S) IN POSSESSION, IF ANY,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Chris Currie and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property herein described and all parties claiming interests by, through, under or against Chris Currie.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for foreclosure of a mortgage has been filed against you on property located in Calhoun County, Florida, further identified as:
03-IN-11-0000-0013-0000
THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW ¼) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE ¼) OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE ¼) OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on RENE S. GRIFFITH, ESQUIRE, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 4260 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, Florida 34997, on or before August 10, 2018, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
Dated this 21st day of June, 2018.
CARLA HAND
Clerk of Court
By: Lori Flowers, DC
Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 12:00 NOON (CT) on August 14, 2018 for the following product:
BID NAME: Request for Bid for the Calhoun County Annual Limerock Contract.
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking qualified vendors to respond to this Request for Bid for Limerock meeting FDOT Standard Specification Section 911 to be used in repairing various county roads.
BID OPENING:
Bids will be opened and received by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office, 20869 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the hours of 8:00 A.M. (CT) and 4:00 P.M (CT) Monday through Friday. Information or inquiries may be made by contacting Clifford Edenfield, Calhoun County Road Superintendent at the Calhoun County Road Department, 16203 SW Charlie Wood Road, Blountstown, Florida or call 850-674-5235.
Bids SHALL be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked what the bid is for.
A sealed copy of test results from a certified testing laboratory verifying qualifying percentages of Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) and Magnesium Carbonate (MgCO3) must be submitted with the bid as well as a sealed copy of FM 5-515 test results from a certified laboratory. All tests results shall not be greater than 90 days old on the bid submission date.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County which will take into consideration of County transportation costs of material to Calhoun County.
EEO STATEMENT
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Gwendolyn Pennywell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 71
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #31-1N-08-0720-0038-0900
Begin at the NE Corner of Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, and run West 330 feet, thence run South 60 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 60 feet thence West 140 feet, thence North 60 feet, thence East 140 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, and being the same as Lot 9, of Block 38, of the Plat of Oakland Terrace Subdivision, which Block was vacated from said Plat by Resolution recorded in O.R. Book 69, Page 767, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
George L. Horvat & Judy M. Horvat
4716 W. 4th St.
Duluth, MN. 55807
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 16, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME
Notice is herby given that the undersigned pursuant to the “fictitious name statute”, chapter 865.09, Florida statutes, will register with the division of corporations, department of the state, state of Florida upon request of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name: Merle Norman Salon, Spa & Boutique, 17932 Main St., N., Suite 5, Blountstown, FL 32424. That the party interested has said enterprise as follows: Laurinda Smith Faircloth, Owner, 17932 Main St., N., Blountstown, Florida 32424
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CSAT, LTD is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 885
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #34-2N-11-0820-0000-2100
Lot 21, Serenity Subdivision, according to the plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 86, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Pierre Lhermite & Jean Michael Lhermite
6375 Seven Springs BLVD
Greenacres, FL 33465
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 26, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, FloridaLegal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CALHOUN COUNTY is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 989
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #32-2N-11-0710-0007-0500
Lots 5, 6, 7, Block 7, Re-Plat of Mirror Lakes Homesites, as per Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida; said land being a part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West. Less that portion lying South of Highway 274; said lands also being known as a part of Tracts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, Block B of Lakeland Acres, as unrecorded subdivision. Less Road Right of Ways.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Scott Hodges, PA
C/O Hercilia Gomez
1300 SW 124th Terrace Apt. P412
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 1, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY,
STATE OF FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2017-CA-15
JOSEPH ZACHARY GAZZA,
Plaintiff,
v.
CHRIS CURRIE; and UNKNOWN
TENANT(S) IN POSSESSION, IF ANY,
Defendants.
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: Chris Currie and all parties having or claiming to have any right, title or interest in the property herein described and all parties claiming interests by, through, under or against Chris Currie.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for foreclosure of a mortgage has been filed against you on property located in Calhoun County, Florida, further identified as:
03-IN-11-0000-0013-0000
THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER (SW ¼) OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER (NE ¼) OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (SE ¼) OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
You are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on RENE S. GRIFFITH, ESQUIRE, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 4260 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, Florida 34997, on or before August 10, 2018, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
Dated this 21st day of June, 2018.
CARLA HAND
Clerk of Court
By: Lori Flowers, DC
Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 12:00 NOON (CT) on August 14, 2018 for the following product:
BID NAME: Request for Bid for the Calhoun County Annual Limerock Contract.
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking qualified vendors to respond to this Request for Bid for Limerock meeting FDOT Standard Specification Section 911 to be used in repairing various county roads.
BID OPENING:
Bids will be opened and received by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office, 20869 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the hours of 8:00 A.M. (CT) and 4:00 P.M (CT) Monday through Friday. Information or inquiries may be made by contacting Clifford Edenfield, Calhoun County Road Superintendent at the Calhoun County Road Department, 16203 SW Charlie Wood Road, Blountstown, Florida or call 850-674-5235.
Bids SHALL be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked what the bid is for.
A sealed copy of test results from a certified testing laboratory verifying qualifying percentages of Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3) and Magnesium Carbonate (MgCO3) must be submitted with the bid as well as a sealed copy of FM 5-515 test results from a certified laboratory. All tests results shall not be greater than 90 days old on the bid submission date.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County which will take into consideration of County transportation costs of material to Calhoun County.
EEO STATEMENT
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Gwendolyn Pennywell is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 71
YEAR OF 2011
Parcel #31-1N-08-0720-0038-0900
Begin at the NE Corner of Section 31, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, and run West 330 feet, thence run South 60 feet, for the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence run South 60 feet thence West 140 feet, thence North 60 feet, thence East 140 feet, to the POINT OF BEGINNING, and being the same as Lot 9, of Block 38, of the Plat of Oakland Terrace Subdivision, which Block was vacated from said Plat by Resolution recorded in O.R. Book 69, Page 767, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
George L. Horvat & Judy M. Horvat
4716 W. 4th St.
Duluth, MN. 55807
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 16, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME
Notice is herby given that the undersigned pursuant to the “fictitious name statute”, chapter 865.09, Florida statutes, will register with the division of corporations, department of the state, state of Florida upon request of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name: Merle Norman Salon, Spa & Boutique, 17932 Main St., N., Suite 5, Blountstown, FL 32424. That the party interested has said enterprise as follows: Laurinda Smith Faircloth, Owner, 17932 Main St., N., Blountstown, Florida 32424
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)