Ida Eugenia “Jean” Johnson, age 92, of Opp, Alabama passed away Sunday, July 15, 2018 in Opp.
Born in Meridian, Mississippi, September 25, 1925, Jean was the daughter of the late John Edward and Betty Cornelia Covington. She moved to Opp in 1960 and attended Opp Community Church where she was pastor, evangelist, Sunday School teacher, and a board member. Jean loved to paint and do needle work.
In addition to her parents, John and Betty Covington, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Johnson.
She is survived by one son, Edward R. Disotell and wife, Sharon of Opp and one daughter, Barbara Williams, also of Opp; three grandchildren, Bud Disotell and wife, Michelle of Elba, Alabama, Renee Kelley and husband, Mickey of Troy, Alabama, and Priscilla Keller and husband, Greg of Marietta, Georgia; seven great grandchildren, Camden Kelley and Candace Kelley of Troy, Hayden Disotell and wife, Ashley of Elba, Brianna Morgan and husband Cory of Brantley, Alabama, Devin Jackson and wife, Kayla of Elba, and Emma Keller and William Keller of Marietta; two great-great grandchildren, Paisley Disotell and Rhett Jackson, both of Elba.
Services will be held at Word of Faith Church in Brantley, Wednesday, July18, 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Keith Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery in the Bullock Community.
