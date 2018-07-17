George Wilburn Creamer, Jr., age 82, of Eastpoint passed away Tuesday, July 10, 2018 in Jacksonville.
He was born in Eastpoint, October 29, 1935 to the late George Wilburn Creamer, Sr. and Mary Virginia (Segree) Creamer. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and was a retired Postmaster. He was of the Assembly of God faith.
Survivors include his wife, Maxine Creamer of Eastpoint; two sons, George Miles Creamer and George Buckley Creamer and his wife, Melissa, also of Eastpoint; two daughters, Virginia Gail Capps and her husband, Jonathan of Cleveland, Tennessee and Cynthia Maxine Creamer of Eastpoint; six grandchildren, Valentino, Gabrielle, Abigail, Annalyse, Grace, and Trulee; and one great grandchild, Elisha; brothers, Greg Creamer and his wife, Barbara of St. Petersburg and Doug Creamer and wife, Gwen of Eastpoint; and a sister, Fay Burton and her husband, Orlis of Monroe, Tennessee.
A graveside service was held in Eastpoint Cemetery, Friday, July 13, 11:00 a.m. ET with Reverend Bobby Shiver officiating.
A graveside service was held in Eastpoint Cemetery, Friday, July 13, 11:00 a.m. ET with Reverend Bobby Shiver officiating.