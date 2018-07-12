Darlings and Angels playing in State Championship

The Blountstown Darlings coach pitch ages 7-9 team cruised through their season undefeated and will be on the road to Lake Placid, Florida, Thursday to competed for a state championship.
The Darlings will face West Pasco Friday morning. The winner of Holmes County and Okeechobee will face Lake Placid with the winner facing the Blountstown - Okeechobee winner. Losers of the first game will play Saturday morning in the double elimination tournament. Above, kneeling l-r: Natalie Smith, Jadynn Jacobs, Callee Baggette, Jillian Davis; middle l-r - Carlee Conyers, Rosa Waldron, Kayson Hayes, Neveah Martin, Emmaleigh Williams, Jalynn Copeland, Cyianna Smith, Maycee Barber; top l-r - Christian Smith, Jennifer Barber, Jerrod Waldron and Kaycee Yon.
The Altha Angels 10 and under team defeated Bristol in the Sneads tournament to earn a trip to Lake Placid, Florida, to compete for a state championship. The Angels will face Frostproof Friday morning in the double elimination tournament. Game two will be Saturday morning at 9:30. Game three will be played Sunday at 3:00 if necessary.
Shown above, kneeling l-r: Appalonia Neal, Chamiya Williams, Kelsey Wilks, Ashya White and Sarah Bland; middle l-r - Tashira Black, Lillian Baggett, Tarrin McCrone, Abbigayle Pena, Layla Goins; top l-r (coaches) - Dallas Hogans, Meagan McClain, Chucky McCrone and Larry McClain.
Best of luck in the state tournament to both of these outstanding teams.