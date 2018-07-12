Operation Ghost Town going great!

The City of Blountstown Code Enforcement Division led by Blountstown Fire Chief Ben Hall is pleased with the response to the Operation Ghost Town project.
“It’s going great,” Hall announced Tuesday. “Of the original 46 properties identified as not meeting codes for cleanup and occupancy, 25 are in the process of cleanup or of scheduling cleanup and 10 are completely cleaned up or brought into compliance.”
According to Chief Hall, the old Harriman/George Atkins house (above) and property on South Pear Street has been purchased and the new owners from Macon, Georgia, plan on restoring the home to its original glory.
“One large misconception is that we are making people tear down houses. That’s totally not the case. There are indeed a few locations that, either because of the overall condition of the structure or because the owner has simply elected to, demolition will happen. At my last count, there were only three or four locations, all of them residential, that were slated for demolition. None of those being demolished are considered “historic” homes, just simply some that were in such shape that they were not salvageable,” Hall noted.
Currently, there are ten or eleven locations that have made no attempt to clean up or contact the code enforcement office. If the office is not notified with cleanup plans by July 15th, the official process will begin with a Notice of Violation via certified letter sent out.