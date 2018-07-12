High speed chase ends with crash and two arrests

A high-speed race through Calhoun and Jackson Counties ended in an accident and two arrests.
On Monday, May 21 Officer Christian Smith of the Blountstown Police Department observed a white SUV run through a red light while bolo’ing for Capt. Terry.
Upon conducting the traffic stop, Officer Smith asked the driver for his drivers license. The driver then accelerated rapidly in an attempt to evade the officer. Officer Smith automatically got back into his patrol car and started in pursuit of the SUV. Speeds of 95 miles per hour were reached as the vehicle traveled through Altha and into Jackson County.
The driver attempted to go onto Interstate 10 and lost control over the vehicle on the entrance ramp, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and roll over onto its left side where it came to rest in the ditch.
Jackson County deputies assisted in the apprehension of the driver and his passengers who were identified as Stacey Scott Nichols of Crestview, N’Bresha Shateria Paige of Blountstown, Maggie Jerlet Davis of Orlando. The driver gave a false name but was later identified as Rodney Keith Fenn of Altamonte Springs.
No injuries were reported in the accident but the driver was transported to the hospital and then taken to Jackson County Jail and charged with Flee/Elud Police, and Resisting Arrest without Violence.
Maggie Jerlet Davis was also charged with Possession of Meth. The other passengers gave statements and then were released.