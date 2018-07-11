CALHOUN COUNTY
July 2
Stephen Jay Naquin - out of state-fug-ref/fugitive from justice
Danielle Marie Renna - violation of probation
Laura Lee Turpin - violation of probation
July 3
Frances Evonna Brinson - convicted felon registration
Rodney Keith Fenn - flee/elude police/fleeing/eluding law enforcement officer, lights/sirens active, resist officer/obstruct by disguised person
July 5
Patsy Guzman - drugs-sell/other schedule III or IV, smuggle contraband/introduce into detention facility
Ashley Monique Hendrix - VOP
Clarissa Pouncy - withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Sheriff's Log for 06-11-18
