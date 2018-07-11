Sheriff's Log for 06-11-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
July 2
Stephen Jay Naquin - out of state-fug-ref/fugitive from justice
Danielle Marie Renna - violation of probation
Laura Lee Turpin - violation of probation
July 3
Frances Evonna Brinson - convicted felon registration
Rodney Keith Fenn - flee/elude police/fleeing/eluding law enforcement officer, lights/sirens active, resist officer/obstruct by disguised person
July 5
Patsy Guzman - drugs-sell/other schedule III or IV, smuggle contraband/introduce into detention facility
Ashley Monique Hendrix - VOP
Clarissa Pouncy - withhold support/non support of children or spouse

LIBERTY COUNTY
July 2
Karen Helene Summerlin - holding for Calhoun Co.
Laura Lee Turpin - holding for Calhoun Co., violation of probation
July 3
Mandy D. Vickery - probation violation
Richard Burke - possession of controlled substance
Melissa Lynn Dudley - possession of marijuana
Soni Jo Rouse - holding for Gulf Co., fraudulent use of credit card X3, resisting with violence
July 5
Patsy Guzman - holding for Calhoun Co., introduction of contraband into correctional facility
Ashley M. Hendrix - holding for Calhoun Co., violation of probation
Clarissa Pouncy - holding for Calhoun Co., non support of children or spouse
July 6
Curtis Lee Harris - serving weekends
Robert Earl Hayes - child support
Carrie Darlene Keith - holding for Calhoun Co., violation of probation
Amber Dawn Mathis - serving weekends
Amanda Loretta Piercy - serving weekends
July 8
Christy Coakley - violation of probation
Sara Moor - holding for Calhoun Co., violation of conditional release
Elizabeth A. Talbot - smuggle contraband into prison-written record communication to inmate, drugs-possess-wit methaqualone or mecloqualone deriv schedule I

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


