Sharon Kay Sewell, age 74, of Altha, FL passed away, Friday, July 6, 2018 at her home.
Sharon was born on July 21, 1943 in Ottawa, IA to Donald Raines and Lois (Fixmer) Raines and had lived in Calhoun County for most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Hasty Pond Baptist Church in Jackson County. Sharon was preceded in death by her mother, Lois Raines. So hard to sum up our mothers’ life in a short few words. If you looked up “ROCK” in the dictionary you would find her there. Before her decline from Alzheimer’s/Dementia there was nothing this woman could not do. You may come over to find her gardening, putting up fence, painting the house, frying fish, and making Halloween costumes, all while watching the grandchildren. She taught us that there is no such word as can’t and if you want it bad enough you will work for it. She loved unconditionally, even when we were not always deserving. She was the kind of friend a friend would like to have. If anyone needed help she was always there, a heart beyond measure. She was a very gifted artist and loved to paint as well as any other craft or woodworking. There is forever a hole in our hearts that will never be filled but we are grateful for the years that we had with her. We know she is in heaven reunited with those who went before her. She will be missed by her husband, her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family, friends and Bear (the dog) and the cows. The family would say a very special thank you to Emerald Coast Hospice for all their help, love and support.
Survivors include her husband, Jackie Sewell of Altha, FL; father, Donald Raines of North Dakota; 1 son, Shannon Sewell of Altha, FL; 3 daughters, Tammy Young of Altha, FL, Gail Ward and husband, Byron of Marianna, FL; Dana Cole and husband, John of Altha, FL; 2 brothers, Donald Raines and wife, Anita of Spokane, WA, John Raines and wife, Cindy of North Dakota; 1 sister, Debbie Rice and husband, Keith of North Dakota; 8 grandchildren, Sheridan, Cody, Taylor, Ciera, John Wayne, Courtney, Morgan and Cheyenne; 2 great-grandchildren, Trenton and Raelynn; special niece, Sheri Taylor of Lakeland, FL and a loving and devoted dog, Bear.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 2:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Carlton Baggett and Reverend Charlie Fowler officiating. Interment followed in Page Pond Cemetery in Altha.
All arrangement were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.