David Earl Miller of Pensacola, Florida passed away peacefully on July 3, 2018.
He was born in Brewton, Alabama on December 31, 1951. He was a 1970 graduate of T. R. Miller High School. After graduation, he attended various colleges throughout the Southeast after which he pursued numerous interests. He served on various boards including Neal Land & Timber, Inc. and The Balloon Federation of America where he served as President for 8 years. During his lifetime, he was an avid balloonist flying over five continents including the North Pole and the Great Wall of China. He also was a long time member of The Bohemian Club. He is remembered as a very generous man full of life, love and adventure.
He is survived by two sons, David Miller (Ashley) of Cleveland, Georgia, and Richard Craig Miller of Brewton, Alabama, and one grandchild, Ellie Jane Miller. He is also survived by a sister, Nancy Miller Melton (William D.) of Evergreen, Alabama, a brother, J. Richard Miller, III (Carol) of Loxley, Alabama, and a sister Jean Miller Stimpson (Sandy) of Mobile, Alabama and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and girlfriend, Kathy Ranson of Pensacola, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his wife Jane Craig Miller who died February 14, 2015, his father John R. Miller, Jr. who died January 26, 2014 and his mother Virginia Kersh Miller who died May 21, 2014.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church in Brewton, Alabama on Friday, July 13 at 11:00am with Dr. Ed Glaize officiating and Williams Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Brewton, Alabama directing. Immediately following the service, there will be a celebration of life with his family and friends at 2785 Sowell Road, Brewton, Alabama.
There will also be a memorial service held in Port St. Joe, Florida (Indian Pass) on Sunday, July 15 at 10:00am EST with David (Buck) Fernandez officiating.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Air Commando Association, P.O. Box 7, Mary Esther, FL 32569-0007 or the United Methodist Children’s Home, 3140 Zelda Ct., Montgomery, AL 36106.
May the winds welcome you with softness.
May the sun bless you with its warm hands.
May you fly so high and so well that God joins you in laughter and sets you gently back into the arms of mother earth.
Williams Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 251-867-8545/