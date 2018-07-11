Quincy - Audrey Inez Milner, 97 passed away Friday, July 6, 2018.
The service will be held Thursday, July 12, 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church in Quincy with burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
A native of Cuthbert, GA she had lived in Quincy since 1948. She operated a children's daycare for 13 years in her home before teaching K4 for 19 years at Gadsden Christian Academy. After retirement she babysat for her grandchildren who were so special to her. She was the oldest member of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy.
She leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memory, her son Doug Milner and wife Isla from Quincy, Florida and her son Don Milner and his wife Cindy from Tallahassee, Florida.
She leaves one sister, Martha Williams from Dothan, Alabama, along with many nieces and nephews including Audrey Dollar of Bainbridge, Ga. and Robert Turner of Blountstown, Fl.
She leaves three grandchildren, Kim Milner Rosencrantz, Curt Milner and Clint Milner, two great grandchildren, Sierra Rosencrantz and Auston Ray, and three great great grandchildren, Vincent, Madison, and Nathan Ray.
Greeting Audrey when she arrives in Heaven were many loved ones and friends that passed before her including her husband of 46 years, C.H. Milner. Her parents, J.W. 'Will' Miller and Mamie Jones Miller. Two brothers, Charles Miller and Jack Miller, along with four sisters, Ruby Milner, Thelma Milner, Edna Turner and Mary Parrish were also there to greet her.
Pallbearers: Clint Milner, Curt Milner, Garet Franklin, Hugh Dollar, Cliff Miller, Hugh Milner and Tommy Dollar.
Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Barrineau, Hubert Bohannon, Finley Cook, Robert Turner, Walter McPherson, Larry Edwards, Rodney Joiner, Bradford May, and Joe Ferolito.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Children's Programs, 306 N. Madison St., Quincy, FL 32351.
Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is handling arrangements.