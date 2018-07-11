Jean M. Adkins, age 73, of Altha, FL passed away Sunday, July 8, 2018 in Altha.
Jean was born on July 18, 1944 to Floyd Jean Parrish and Elaine (Metcalf) Parrish and had lived in Altha for most of her life. She was a retired General Manager for several different retail stores. Jean was of the Methodist Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Jean Parrish and Elaine (Metcalf) Parrish, husband, Lieutenant Commander David Davis Adkins, sister, Frances Mehringer.
Survivors include, 2 sons, Charles Adkins and wife, April of Altha, FL, Charles Watt McRanie and wife Brandi of Blountstown, FL; 1 daughter, Katherine Elaine Rogers of Havana, FL; 6 grandchildren, Amber, James, Justin, Cierra, Xavian and Kinley; 2 great-grandchildren, Alana and Gabe.
A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Wednesday, July 11th at 3:00 p.m. (CDT) at Hillcrest Baptist Church in Altha, FL.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.