Mrs. Estelle Kirkland, age 90, of Blountstown, FL passed away Sunday, July 1, 2018 at her home in Blountstown.
Estelle was born on January 16, 1928 in Houston County, AL to George Danford and Addie Belle (Herring) Danford and had lived in Calhoun County for most of her life. She was a homemaker and also worked at Bills Dollar Store in Blountstown for 15 years as a sales clerk. Estelle was preceded in death by her husband, Leo Kirkland, daughter, Mary Alice Kirkland, son, Carlos Jerome Kirkland, brother, Harmon Danford, 2 sisters, Thelma Alice Osborne and Irelle Mayo. Estelle attended the Macedonia First Baptist Church in Blountstown, FL.
Survivors include,
Daughter, Gwen Strickland and husband, Jimmy of Blountstown, FL
1 brother, Frank Danford of Andalusia, AL
Numerous nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 3:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown with Reverend David Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 5, 2018 from 2:00 pm (CDT) until service time at 3:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.