Margaret E. Sellers, age 67, of Quincy, FL passed away Monday, July 2, 2018 at her home in Quincy.
Margaret was born on April 17, 1951 in Jacksonville, FL to J.D. Sellers and Birdell (Whitehead) Sellers and had lived in Gadsden and Liberty Counties for most of her life. She retired after 40 years with the State of Florida working at the Division of Motor Vehicles. She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. Sellers and Birdell (Whitehead) Sellers, husband, Alfredo Canseco, brother, Dale Sellers, sister, Dianne Chapman, great-granddaughter, Ayva Paige. She was of the Holiness Faith.
Survivors include,
1 son, Trampas Scott Fant of Blountstown, FL
3 daughters, Robin Escobar and husband, Julian of Blountstown, FL
Sandra Hernandez and husband, Rony of Louisville, KY
Brandy Vasquez and husband, Ivan of Naples, FL
2 brothers, Johnny Sellers and wife, Jonnie of Bristol, FL
Jerry Sellers and wife, Shirley of Dothan, AL
4 sisters, Barbara Sellers of Quincy, FL
Frances Fant and husband, Gene of Clarksville, FL
Debbie Rose and husband, Thibodaux, LA
Connie Bivin and husband Larry of Mobile, AL
14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren
Several nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 6, 2018 at 1:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Roger Cosson officiating. Interment will follow in Red Oak Cemetery in Altha, FL. The family will receive friends Friday, July 6, 2018 from 11:00 am (CDT) until service time at 1:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.