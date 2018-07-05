Altha Angels and the Blountstown Darlings heading to State Tournament

The Blountstown Darlings, coach pitch ages 7-9, cruised through their season undefeated in the regular season and tournament play.
In the recent Sneads tournament, the Darlings defeated Cottondale 10-0, Marianna 16-1, Franklin County 3-1, Cottondale 14-2 and Franklin County for the title, 8-6. The team will leave July 12th for the State Tournament in Lake Placid, Florida with their first game on July 13th.
The Altha Angels,10-Under, defeated Port St. Joe 14-0 for the Championship and a trip to the State Championship in Lake Placid, Florida July 12-16. The Angels defeated Wewa 10-0, Franklin County 4-1, Port St. Joe 7-2, and Bristol 11-1. Team members are Tashira Black, Lillian Baggett, Tarrin McCrone, Abbigayle Pena, Layla Goins,
Appalonia Neal, Chamiya Williams, Kelsey Wilks, Ashya White and Sarah Bland. Coaches are Dallas Hogans, Meagan McClain, Chucky McCrone and Larry McClain.