Calhoun County School District earns an “A”

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL – Today, Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools Ralph Yoder announced that the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) recently released the 2017-2018 school year grades for all elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the state, and the grade attained by each district. The grades released demonstrate that Calhoun County School District (CCSD) schools continue to perform exceptionally well, as compared to the rest of the traditional public schools in the state.
The grades for Calhoun County schools are as follows: Altha – “B”, BES – improved from a “C” to a “B”, BMS – maintained an “A”, BHS – “B”, Carr – “B”. Statewide, only 32% of public schools earned an “A”, while 26% earned a “B”.
For the 2017-2018 school year, the CCSD earned an “A” grade, which is an improvement over the "B" grade earned in 2016-2017. Only twenty school districts in the state attained an “A” grade.
Statewide, Calhoun County tied with three other school districts for 7th place for percentage of points earned, which was used to determine district grades. The CCSD also improved by three percentage points over the 2016-2017 school year. Additionally, only seven percentage points separated the CCSD from the highest ranked districts in the state.
Superintendent Yoder stated, “I am proud of our hard-working educators, support staff, administrators and district staff who continue to strive daily for improved student achievement and academic excellence. Our students and schools turned in strong and impressive results, which is a monumental accomplishment that our community should celebrate. I would also like to thank parents and other family members who encouraged and supported our students this past year.”
Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart said, “The school grades announced are the result of hard work by our students, parents, teachers and leaders. I am extremely proud that Florida’s accountability system continues to ensure all students have access to the high-quality education they deserve and that it prepares them for college, a career and life.”
Governor Scott said, “Florida’s schools are continuing to achieve increased success thanks to the hard work of our students and teachers. The ability to get a great public education empowers our students to live their dreams in Florida. I’d like to congratulate Florida’s students and teachers on another year of success.”
For a complete list of school grades statewide, please go to: http://bit.ly/1718schoolgrades