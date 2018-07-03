Legals for 07/04/18
Tuesday, July 3. 2018
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 871
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #28-2N-11-0520-0008-0100
Lot 1, 2, 33 and 34 of Block 8, of Lake Center Holiday Homes, a subdivision located in Calhoun County, Florida in Section 28, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mark & Virginia Blosser
HC 1, Box 650
Eglin, AZ 85611-9714
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 12, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 447
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #21-2S-09-0000-0002-0201
THE following described parcel of land, and improvements and appurtenances thereto in the County of Calhoun, State of Florida, to-wit: Begin at the SW Corner of the lands described in a Deed to Edwin A. Wood and Mary N. Wood, his wife, recorded in Deed Book 60, Page 403, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, and run in a Northeasterly direction 20 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue to run in a Northeasterly direction 70 feet, more or less, to a County Road, thence in a Southeasterly direction along County Road, 60 feet, thence run in a Southwesterly direction 70 feet, thence run in a Northwesterly direction 60 feet, to the POINT OF DIRECTION. Begin in Section 21, Township 2 South, Range 9 West, being the same property conveyed to N.R.L.L. East, LLC from Linda Beauchamp and Connie Sue Ingram by Deed recorded 11/23/05 as instrument No. 205003662, in Book 307, Page 654, in the Official Records of the Clerk’s office of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Padua Bethsaida
5766 79th Street, FL 1
Middle Village, NY 1127905312
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 19, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 878
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #28-2N-11-0520-0010-1400
Lots 14, 15, 16 and 17, in Block 10, of Lake Center Holiday Homes, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mark & Virginia Blosser
HC 1, Box 650
Eglin, AZ 85611
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 19, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 874
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #28-2N-11-0520-0009-2400
Lots 24, 25, and 26, of Block 9, of Lake Center Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, filed for Record on the 18th day of December, 1957, and recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, in the Deeds Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mark & Virginia Blosser
HC 1, Box 650
Eglin, AZ 85611
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 19, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 750
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #11-1N-11-0560-0009-0900
Lots 9 and 10, Block 9, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat therof, filed for record on the 5th day of September, 1961 and recorded in Plat Book No. 1, Page 52, in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Dustin Hunt
1314 32nd Avenue, SW
Vero Beach, FL 32968
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 19, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CSAT, LTD is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 885
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #34-2N-11-0820-0000-2100
Lot 21, Serenity Subdivision, according to the plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 86, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Pierre Lhermite & Jean Michael Lhermite
6375 Seven Springs BLVD
Greenacres, FL 33465
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 26, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2018-CP-000025
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARGIE FOWLER DAVIS,
Decedent
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the ESTATE OF MARGIE FOWLER DAVIS, deceased, File Number 2018-CP-000025, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; that the decedent’s date of death was February 10 2018; that the only asset of the estate is the exempt, protected homestead of the decedent and there are no non-exempt assets of the estate available for distribution to any creditors. The exempt, protected homestead and the names and addresses of those to whom interest in it has been assigned by such order are:
NAME: Ann Crutchfield; ADDRESS: 3644 Club Drive NW, Kennesaw, GA.; ASSET, SHARE OR AMOUNT: 25%
NAME: Charles Davis; ADDRESS: 15011 NW New Landing Road, Altha, Florida 32421; ASSET, SHARE OR AMOUNT, 25%
NAME: Mary Frank Brooks; ADDRESS: 12028 NW Burke Pond Lane, Altha, FL 32421; ASSET, SHARE OR AMOUNT, 25%
NAME: Freddie Davis; ADDRESS: 15495 NW Jeff Fowler Road, Altha, Florida 32421; ASSET, SHARE OR AMOUNT, 25%
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE
NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of the first publication of this Notice is July 4, 2018.
Persons Giving Notice:
Ann Crutchfield, Petitioner
3644 Club Drive NW
Kennesaw, Georgia 30144
Phone (678)910-1384
Attorney for Personal Representative:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850-674-1020
Fax (850) 674-1033
Primary Email: jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:’
administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVE
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday12, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS /AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY/FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CALHOUN COUNTY is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 989
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #32-2N-11-0710-0007-0500
Lots 5, 6, 7, Block 7, Re-Plat of Mirror Lakes Homesites, as per Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida; said land being a part of the Northwest 1/4 of the Southeast 1/4 of Section 32, Township 2 North, Range 11 West. Less that portion lying South of Highway 274; said lands also being known as a part of Tracts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 7, Block B of Lakeland Acres, as unrecorded subdivision. Less Road Right of Ways.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Scott Hodges, PA
C/O Hercilia Gomez
1300 SW 124th Terrace Apt. P412
Pembroke Pines, FL 33027
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on August 1, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 2018-CP-000020
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF HERBERT L. GILL,
Decedent,
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the ESTATE OF HERBERT L. GILL, deceased (“Decedent”) (“Estate”), File Number 2018-CP-000020, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; and that Decedent’s date of death was May 10, 2018. The non-exempt assets of the Estate total $19,800.07, and have been fully devised to Traci Elizabeth Burrell in Decedent’s Last Will and Testament.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the Estate of Decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is July 4, 2018.
Persons Giving Notice:
Traci Elizabeth Burrell, Petitioner
11363 NW Woody Road
Altha, Florida 32421
Phone (850) 238-9612
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J. C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
20735 Central Avenue East
Phone (850) 238-9612
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email: jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email: administration@thehartfordfirm.com
