Larry Elliott Whittaker, age 65, of Clarksville, FL passed away Saturday, June 30, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Larry was born on November 24, 1952 at FT. Rucker, AL to Elliott Whittaker and Lucille (Nichols) Whittaker. Larry was drafted into the US Army in 1972 and served in various duty stations throughout the US. After 20 years, he retired as a Master Sergeant in 1992 when he relocated his family to Clarksville. Larry also retired from the Florida Department of Corrections. Larry was an avid outdoorsman, gardener, and fisherman, and was devoted to his family. He will be missed by his family and friends who could always depend on him if help was needed. Larry was preceded in death by his father, Elliott Whittaker.
Survivors include, his wife of 44 years, Peggy (Hudson) Whittaker of Clarksville, FL; 2 sons, Jason Whittaker and wife, Lea of Savannah, GA, Brian Whittaker and wife, Lydia of Pace, FL; mother, Lucille (Whittaker) McCoy and Robert of Clarksville, FL; 1 sister, Debbie Peavy and husband, Marlon of Blountstown, FL; 4 grandchildren, Tristan Whittaker, Caden Whittaker, Blake Whittaker and Catherine Whittaker; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and other family members.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 4:00 pm (CDT) at the Altha Church of God in Altha, FL with Reverend Allen Nichols officiating. Interment followed in Poplar Head Cemetery in Clarksville, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.