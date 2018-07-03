Richard Leon (Hillbilly) Flanders, age 53, of Altha, FL passed away Friday, June 29, 2018 at his home.
Richard was born on July 16, 1964 to Robert Jordon Flanders and Nita Mae (Free) Flanders and had lived in Calhoun County all of his life. He truly loved the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. He enjoyed working at different jobs during his career. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Jordon Flanders and Nita Mae (Free) Flanders and was of the Protestant Faith.
Survivors include, his wife, Dianne Flanders of Altha, FL; 1 son, Marcus Flanders; 2 daughters, Jessica Flanders, Erica Posey and husband, Brian; 1 brother, Jeff Flanders and wife, Linda of Altha, FL; 1 sister, Kay Johnson and husband, Walker of Panama City, FL; special aunts, Kathryn Tatum and Jean Bailey; niece, Haley Hebert; 5 grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 10:00 am (CDT) from the graveside at Free Family Cemetery in Altha, FL. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends Thursday, July 5, 2018 from 9:00 am (CDT) until service time at 10:00 am (CDT) from the graveside at Free Family Cemetery.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.