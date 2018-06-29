Lorin Michael (Mike) McClellan, age 65, of Frink, FL passed away Tuesday, June 26, 2018 in Blountstown, FL.
Mike was born on September 10, 1952 in Corpus Christy, TX to Brinton T. McClellan, Sr. and Virginia (Nixon) McClellan and had lived in Calhoun County for most of his life. He was a retired carpenter and worked in construction for a number of years. Mike along with his brothers originally built Faith Fellowship Church in 1988 in Frink. Now the Church is named Open Arms Assembly of God Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Brinton T. McClellan, Sr., brother, Philip Anthony McClellan.
Survivors include,
Mother, Virginia McClellan of Frink, FL
2 sons, Michael Lynn Pitts of Kinard, FL
Paul Joseph McClellan of Tallahassee, FL
1 daughter, Rachel Lynn (McClellan) Macias of Wewahitchka, FL
2 brothers, Brinton T. McClellan, Jr and wife, Dawn of Tallahassee, FL
Roger Dale McClellan of Frink, FL
2 grandsons, Mason Lamar and Easton Paul McClellan
2 granddaughters, Kynslee Brooke McClellan and Elena Macias
Several nieces and nephews
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June, 30, 2018 at 10:00 am (CDT) at Open Arms Assembly of God Church in Frink with Reverend Charles Coley officiating. Interment will follow at McClellan Family Cemetery at Open Arms Assembly of God Church. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 30, 2018 from 9:00 am (CDT) until service time at 10:00 am (CDT) at Open Arms Assembly of God Church. The family request in lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Open Arms Assembly of God Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 214, Clarksville, FL 32430. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.