Glenda Faye Vickery, age 78, of Blountstown, FL passed away Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at Bay Medical in Panama City, FL.
Glenda was born on October 14, 1939 in Calhoun County to Raymond Branton and Florene (McClellan) Branton and had lived in Calhoun County all of her life. Glenda was a member of Macedonia First Baptist Church in Blountstown, FL. She was a homemaker and was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Branton and Florene (McClellan) Branton, husband, Rocky Vickery, daughter, Glenda Sue Vickery, sister, Joyce McDonald.
Survivors include,
Daughter, Rebecca Vickery of Blountstown, FL
Sister, Dorothy Ward and Gary of Blountstown, FL
Grandson, Branton Vickery, of Blountstown, FL
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 11:00 am (CDT) at Macedonia First Baptist in Blountstown with Reverend David Wood officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 3, 2018 from 10:00 am (CDT) until service time 11:00 am (CDT) at Macedonia First Baptist in Blountstown, FL. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.