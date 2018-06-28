FHSAA honors BHS as best in Class 1A for 2017-18 school year

Floyd E. Lay Sunshine Cup All-Sports Awards Winners Announced
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As another year of impressive competition comes to a close, the results have been determined for the 2017-2018 FHSAA Floyd E. Lay Sunshine Cup All-Sports Awards.
Blountstown High School outscored Madison County to bring home the win in Class 1A (72.5).
According to BHS Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Beau Johnson it was great to be a Tiger fan in 2017-18.
The Volleyball Team made it to the final four and won the district title only to lose to eventual state champion Sneads.
The Cross Country Boys won district and made it to the state finals.
The Football Tigers won conference, won region, were North Florida Champions and finished as state runnerup.
The Boys Basketball Tigers won district, region and were North Florida Champions and finished as state runnerup. Kevon Godwin was the Class A Player of the Year.
The BHS Weightlifting Team won District and finished 6th in the state as a team and Keith Grantham won the 154 lb. title.
The Boys Track team won the district title and took 18 members to the state track meet.
The BHS Baseball team won the district and region titles and reached the state final four.
“Overall, combining all sports, this has been the greatest year in the history of Blountstown High School,” Johnson noted. “On top of the great acheivements, we did not have a player or coach ejected all year.”
Jupiter High School took first place in Class 9A (116.5). State titles in cheerleading, baseball and boys lacrosse contributed to this win.
Class 8A and Class 7A resulted in clean sweeps from St. Thomas Aquinas (183.5) and Doral Academy (136.8), respectively. The South Florida schools dominated all three categories of the award: overall, girls and boys.
Class 6A was won by American Heritage Plantation (211.5) for their seventh year in a row. They won state titles in multiple sports, contributing to a clean sweep in Class 6A, winning every category of the award.
The Bolles School of Jacksonville swept the competition for the Class 5A Private overall title (198.3) as well as the boys and girls overall titles. They made appearances at the state series for swimming, cross-country and soccer. The Class 5A Public title was claimed by Coral Springs Charter (79.3), the state champions of small division non-tumbling cheerleading and softball.
In the Class 4A/3A Private category, The Benjamin School reigned supreme with a score of 99, edging out Providence School of Jacksonville by just a few points.
P.K. Yonge of Gainesville was the leading scorer for all three categories of the award (overall, boys and girls), dominating Class 4A/3A/2A Public (53.0).
Miami Christian takes the title for Class 2A Private schools (49.8) for their second year in a row. The boys basketball and baseball teams secured state championships for their school.
For the 2017-18 school year, the 705 member senior high schools have been divided into nine classifications for administrative purposes based on the enrollments submitted to the FHSAA Office in October 2014, which were used to discern the classifications as they are drawn up now (as per basketball).
In accordance with a Board mandate at its November 2002 meeting and a restructuring prior to the 2011-12 school year with the addition of the rural classification, Classes 2A-5A are further subdivided into public and private categories. Due to a lack of eligible schools for this year, classes 2A-4A Public and classes 3A & 4A private schools were each combined into one category. An All Sports award will be presented for each of these 10 categories in overall, girls and boys divisions at the conclusion of the 2017-18 school year.
Points are awarded to a school based on its finish in FHSAA State Series competition in each sport in the classification in which it has been assigned to compete. The top 16 places are scored. In all sports with team scores, points are awarded as follows: 20 for the state champion, 12 for the state runner-up, 9 for the state semifinalists, 6 for 5-
8th places, and 3 for 9-16th places. In sports where 16 or less schools qualify for the state tournament bracket, points will only be awarded to the 1st through 8th place finishers using the same scoring system.
Schools get a 2-point bonus for winning a district or regional championship, and points are deducted for unsporting conduct: 0.25 points for Level 1 student-athlete ejection/unsporting conduct incident; 0.5 for Level 2 student-athlete ejection/unsporting conduct incident; 1.0 for Level 3 student-athlete ejection/unsporting conduct incident; 2.5 for Level 4 student-athlete ejection/unsporting conduct incident; 1.0 for Level 1 coach ejection/unsporting conduct incident, plus addition 0.5 points deducted for each $50 amount above initial fine; 1.5 for Level 2 coach ejection/unsporting conduct incident, plus addition 0.5 points deducted for each $50 amount above initial fine; 2.0 for Level 3 coach ejection/unsporting conduct incident, plus addition 0.5 points deducted for each $50 amount above initial fine; and approximately 3.0-5.0 additional points deducted for a school or team-based violation (e.g., bench-clearing brawl, coach takes team off the field, etc.).
In the event of a tie for the award in either the overall, girls or boys divisions at the end of the school year, the following tiebreakers will be used: (1) number of state team championships won; (2) number of state team runners-up finishes; (3) number of regional team championships won; (4) number of regional team runners-up finishes; (5) number of district team championships won; and (6) number of district team runners-up finishes.