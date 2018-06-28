FDOE Test Scores released; Calhoun Co. students excel

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL – Today, Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools Ralph Yoder announced that the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) recently released the 2018 assessment scores. The results released were on state assessments in Mathematics, English Language Arts, Science, Civics and U.S. History. Students in the Calhoun County School District (CCSD) performed exceptionally well, as compared to the rest of the traditional public school districts in the state.
Superintendent Yoder stated, “These results signify a monumental accomplishment that our community should celebrate. I am proud of the hard work of all of our students, teachers, administrators and support staff that had a role in these achievements. I also extend an appreciation to parents and grandparents who encouraged and supported our students through these assessments.”
Highlights, based on the percentage of students scoring a level 3 or higher, Calhoun County School District’s results include: Florida Department of Education Commissioner Pam Stewart said, “I am incredibly proud of our state’s students, parents, teachers and school administrators for their hard work throughout the 2017-18 school year. Our expectations are the highest they’ve ever been, and Florida’s educators and students continue to excel. We are thrilled to celebrate our students’ accomplishments, and we will continue to work hard every day to ensure all Florida students have the opportunity to achieve their academic, professional and life goals.”
All 2018 assessment results are available at http://bit.ly/2018FSAResults.