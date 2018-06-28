Annual “Walk for Liberty” will be held on Saturday

The 2018 Walk For Liberty will begin Saturday morning, June 30, at 9 AM EST.
The Walk will commence at the west end of the Trammell bridge, with the Stars and Stripes leading the way, and conclude on the east end. The Walk will be followed by the annual Ceremony and Awards program at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center (VMCC) main ballroom, beginning at 10 AM EST.
The Ceremony is a prelude to the Independence Day holiday and will include patriotic songs, remarks by Eric King, Commander of VFW District Two, and a flag-folding exhibition by local Veterans and Sons of the American Legion. VFW Post 12010 will present awards to two local youths, winners of the VFW Patriot's Pen and Voice of Democracy contests. The Post will also present awards for outstanding performance in Law Enforcement, Emergency Response and Firefighting, and for Teacher of the Year.
Transportation will be provided by Calhoun County Senior Citizens. Those who will participate in the Walk and prefer to park at the VMCC will be bused to the west end of the bridge. Buses will depart the VMCC at 0845 EST. Those who have parked at the West end of the bridge will be transported back to their vehicles following the Walk or, if they desire to attend the Ceremony, will be bused back upon its conclusion.
These events are sponsored each year by American Legion Posts 172 and 272, the Sons of the American Legion, and VFW Post 12010.