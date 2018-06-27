Legals for 06/27/18
Wednesday, June 27. 2018
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 871
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #28-2N-11-0520-0008-0100
Lot 1, 2, 33 and 34 of Block 8, of Lake Center Holiday Homes, a subdivision located in Calhoun County, Florida in Section 28, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mark & Virginia Blosser
HC 1, Box 650
Eglin, AZ 85611-9714
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 12, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 447
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #21-2S-09-0000-0002-0201
THE following described parcel of land, and improvements and appurtenances thereto in the County of Calhoun, State of Florida, to-wit: Begin at the SW Corner of the lands described in a Deed to Edwin A. Wood and Mary N. Wood, his wife, recorded in Deed Book 60, Page 403, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, and run in a Northeasterly direction 20 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue to run in a Northeasterly direction 70 feet, more or less, to a County Road, thence in a Southeasterly direction along County Road, 60 feet, thence run in a Southwesterly direction 70 feet, thence run in a Northwesterly direction 60 feet, to the POINT OF DIRECTION. Begin in Section 21, Township 2 South, Range 9 West, being the same property conveyed to N.R.L.L. East, LLC from Linda Beauchamp and Connie Sue Ingram by Deed recorded 11/23/05 as instrument No. 205003662, in Book 307, Page 654, in the Official Records of the Clerk’s office of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Padua Bethsaida
5766 79th Street, FL 1
Middle Village, NY 1127905312
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 19, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 878
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #28-2N-11-0520-0010-1400
Lots 14, 15, 16 and 17, in Block 10, of Lake Center Holiday Homes, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mark & Virginia Blosser
HC 1, Box 650
Eglin, AZ 85611
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 19, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 874
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #28-2N-11-0520-0009-2400
Lots 24, 25, and 26, of Block 9, of Lake Center Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, filed for Record on the 18th day of December, 1957, and recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, in the Deeds Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mark & Virginia Blosser
HC 1, Box 650
Eglin, AZ 85611
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 19, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 750
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #11-1N-11-0560-0009-0900
Lots 9 and 10, Block 9, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat therof, filed for record on the 5th day of September, 1961 and recorded in Plat Book No. 1, Page 52, in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Dustin Hunt
1314 32nd Avenue, SW
Vero Beach, FL 32968
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 19, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT CSAT, LTD is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 885
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #34-2N-11-0820-0000-2100
Lot 21, Serenity Subdivision, according to the plat thereof, as recorded in Plat Book 2, Page 86, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Pierre Lhermite & Jean Michael Lhermite
6375 Seven Springs BLVD
Greenacres, FL 33465
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 26, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO. 2018-CP-000025
IN RE: ESTATE OF MARGIE FOWLER DAVIS,
Decedent
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the ESTATE OF MARGIE FOWLER DAVIS, deceased, File Number 2018-CP-000025, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; that the decedent’s date of death was February 10 2018; that the only asset of the estate is the exempt, protected homestead of the decedent and there are no non-exempt assets of the estate available for distribution to any creditors. The exempt, protected homestead and the names and addresses of those to whom interest in it has been assigned by such order are:
NAME: Ann Crutchfield; ADDRESS: 3644 Club Drive NW, Kennesaw, GA.; ASSET, SHARE OR AMOUNT: 25%
NAME: Charles Davis; ADDRESS: 15011 NW New Landing Road, Altha, Florida 32421; ASSET, SHARE OR AMOUNT, 25%
NAME: Mary Frank Brooks; ADDRESS: 12028 NW Burke Pond Lane, Altha, FL 32421; ASSET, SHARE OR AMOUNT, 25%
NAME: Freddie Davis; ADDRESS: 15495 NW Jeff Fowler Road, Altha, Florida 32421; ASSET, SHARE OR AMOUNT, 25%
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
Persons Giving Notice:
Ann Crutchfield, Petitioner
3644 Club Drive NW
Kennesaw, Georgia 30144
Phone (678)910-1384
Attorney for Personal Representative:
J.C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850-674-1020
Fax (850) 674-1033
Primary Email: jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:’
administration@thehartfordfirm.com
