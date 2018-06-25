Mr. Edward Lamar McWhite, 42, of Port Orchard, WA, died on June 14, 20187 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, WA, a native of Gadsden County.
Mr. Edward Lamar McWhite, 42, of Port Orchard, WA, died on June 14, 20187 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma, WA, a native of Gadsden County. Lamar graduated from Blountstown High School, Class of 1994. He played baseball and football. He was baptized at an early age at New Zion M.B. Church in Chattahoochee, FL. He was a member of New Fellowship Church where he was ordained as a deacon by Pastor Emanuel Johnson, Silverdale, WA. He was an active and faithful member until his passing. He taught bible study on Tuesday nights and also was one of the cooks where the members fed the homeless monthly at the church.
Lamar served in the United States Navy for fourteen years. This service included serving on the USS Houston and USS Pennsylvania as well as land duty.
His smile and laugh was infectious. He never met a stranger. He was also, and am proud to say, an organ and tissue donor.
The service will be at St. Mary M.B. Church, 16345 SE River St., Blountstown at 11:00 a.m. CT, Saturday, June 30, 2018 where Dr. C.L. Wilson is pastor and will be presiding. Superintendent Delano Reed is officiating. Repast will be served immediately at St. Mary M.B. Church. The viewing will be held from 8:30 a.m. until the funeral service.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Culpepper McWhite (Port Orchard, WA); son, Jalen McWhite (U.S. Army - South Korea); son, Tristen McWhite (Port Orchard, WA; daughter, Taryn Jane (Bremerton, WA); mother, Sally Gadson (Blountstown, FL); father, Edward J. McWhite/Jozell (Chattahoochee, FL); brother, De’Ontaye McWhite (Quincy, Fl); sister, Darneshia McWhite who preceded him in death; Kenyetta Dennard/Jamie (Haines City, FL).
Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.