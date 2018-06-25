Donald J. Lilly, age 90, of Blountstown passed away Monday, June 18, 2018.
Donald J. Lilly, age 90, of Blountstown passed away Monday, June 18, 2018. Born in Sturgis, Michigan, September 18, 1927, Donald was the son of the late Marshall L. and Caroline (Thurber) Lilly. He earned his PHD in Divinity at a local university and he proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. In Blountstown he worked in construction and was a small business owner selling trusses and hardware.
In addition to his parents, Marshall and Caroline Lilly, he was preceded in death by his son, Theodore Lilly, his brother, Calvin Lilly and a sister, Vera Lilly.
Survivors include his wife, Doris of Blountstown; his son Joe Lilly and wife, Janice, also of Blountstown; daughters, Patti Mailhot and husband, Dale of Tallahassee and Karen Pitts and her husband, Willy of Blountstown; grandchildren, Abel, Jennifer, Joshua, Jared, Daniel, Mark, David, Savannah and Sarah; great grandchildren, Benjamin, Callahan, Eliza, Caleb, Emily, Timothy, Sam, Addison, Thallen, Quintin, Roslyn, and Gwendolyn; and brothers, Lloyd Lilly of Goshen, Indiana and Gordon Lilly of Branson, Missouri.
Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, June 21 at Williams Memorial Methodist Church with Dr. Ken Taylor and Josh Lilly officiating. Interment was held in Williams Memorial Cemetery.
