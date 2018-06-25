Carol Lewis, 64 of Blountstown, FL passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
He was born February 2, 1954 in Calhoun County, and lived here all his life. He was a strong believer in God, and lifelong member of the Southern Rock faith. Carol is preceded in death by his parents, Seaborn A. Lewis and Litmay Lewis; brother, Charles (Hoppy) Lewis; sister, Litta May Lewis; sister-in-law, Louise Lewis; 2 nephews, Jason Darryl Smith, Robert (Scooter) Lewis and a great-nephew, Jacob Gibbins.
Survivors include his wife, Darlene Lewis, of Blountstown; 2 daughters, Cary Pitts and husband, Daniel of Kinard; Heather Neal of Blountstown; and one son, Norman Lewis, of Blountstown; 3 brothers, Robert Lewis of Bristol, Gordon Lewis and wife, Tink of Altha; Richard Lewis and wife, Terry Lou of Telogia; 2 sisters, June Pitts and husband, Allan of Altha, Betty Ann Malone and husband, James of Altha; and sister-in-law Joanne Lewis of Blountstown; 6 grandchildren, Timothy Girardot, Hank Girardot, Randy Girardot, Cherry Tindall and husband, Chase, Brian Neal, Dalton Neal and wife, Amber; 8 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, that he loved and adored; several great nieces and nephews, Amanda Peavy, and husband Jason, their 3 sons, Patrick, Cody, and Aaron.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 10:30 am (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home. Memorialization will be by cremation. The family request in lieu of flowers that contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses. Donations can be made to Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown.
Peavy Funeral Home, Blountstown was in charge of the arrangements. 850-674-2266.