Robert S. Leslie, age 70, of Altha passed away Tuesday, June 19, 2018.
Robert was born in Ontario, Canada, October 17, 1946, to the late John and Marion (Fox) Leslie. He proudly served in the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, John and Marion Leslie, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda.
He is survived by three daughters, Sharon Chason and her husband, Richard of Altha, Sheryl Branning and her husband, Lee of Marianna, and Robin Dillard and husband, Tim of Altha; eight grandchildren, Starla, Shanae, Sierra, Shayla, Brandi, Brad, Paul, Will; and seven great grandchildren.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.