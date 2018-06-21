CALHOUN COUNTY, FL – Today, Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools Ralph Yoder announced that the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital was recently recognized for their support of education in Calhoun County.
Superintendent Yoder expressed his appreciation to the Calhoun-Liberty Hospital (CLH). “I am grateful for the support of CEO Charles Durant and his team of dedicated employees at CLH. As a vital community partner, CLH serves the healthcare needs in our rural community, including many students and their families. Their investment into our students, staff and the Calhoun County School District is a valued partnership that will pay dividends for years to come.”
When CLH was in need of a new location to house its ambulance service, the Calhoun County School Board had some excess property which the hospital leased to house the ambulance service and the EMS staff. In lieu of payment, the hospital provides a multitude of services to the Calhoun County School District at no charge. Services have included providing instructors for CNA classes, providing certified nursing staff to do athletic physicals and providing CPR training to school staff. Through the partnership with the Calhoun County School District, CLH has provided these vital services, which has saved the school district and our families thousands of dollars.
This cooperative working relationship continues, explains Chuck Durant. ‘Calhoun-Liberty Hospital is extremely appreciative that Superintendent Yoder and the Calhoun County School Board saw to it that the hospital would receive a modular building to bring to our campus. We expect to develop our outpatient service capabilities in the modular unit where our small hospital building has prohibited that from occurring’ according to Durant. ‘The School Board is helping the hospital provide new services that will help our community, so fewer trips will need to be made to other healthcare facilities’ Durant noted.
Durant added that it was very worthwhile to have attended the Florida Chamber of Commerce Foundation meeting where the award was presented as it clearly demonstrated how important it is for community businesses to be actively involved in our public schools.
“I am pleased to present these businesses with the Commissioner’s Business Recognition Award in appreciation of their ongoing commitment to Florida’s students,” said Commissioner of Education Pam Stewart. “Strong partnerships between the education and business communities are essential to student success, and I hope more businesses will take advantage of this mutually-beneficial opportunity.”
The Commissioner’s Business Recognition Awards are administered by the Florida Department of Education and the Florida Education Foundation to encourage successful alliances within the business community and among local school districts for the benefit of Florida’s students, while recognizing businesses for their extraordinary contributions to public education in Florida.
About the Florida Education Foundation
As a valued partner to public education, the Florida Education Foundation’s mission is to invest in high achievement for every student to contribute to Florida's globally competitive workforce. The Foundation is the direct support organization for the Florida Department of Education.