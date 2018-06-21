Altha man charged with Grand Theft Auto and Hit and Run following SR 71 accident

On Friday, June 15 at approximately 1:15, a 2016 Dodge 2500 driven by Zachery S. Mears of Altha was southbound on SR 71 near Peacock Bridge Road following a 1998 Pontiac Firebird driven by Weston Lamar Evan of Marianna.
According to a report released by the Florida Highway Patrol, Mears’ vehicle collided with the rear of Evan’s car. Both vehicles initially pulled onto the shoulder of SR 71.
The report states that Mears then fled the scene. Mears vehicle was later reported as stolen by the owner and FHP requested that anyone with information contact their office or Chipola Crime Stoppers.
In an update, FHP reported that the vehicle had been recoveed and Zachery S. Mears was located and taken into custody. He has been charged with Grand Theft Auto (Felony), Hit and Run (Misdemeanor) Careless driving. The investigation is ongoing.