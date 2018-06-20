Marty E. Vickery

Marty E. Vickery, age 62, of Kinard passed away June 9, 2018.

Born in Marianna, October 26, 1955, Marty was the son of John Burma Vickery and Agnes Marie (Pitts) Vickery. He lived in Calhoun County all his life and he was a heavy equipment operator for Calhoun County.
Survivors include his fiancée, Cheryl Hilton of Kinard, three sons, John Vickery of Wewahitchka, Chris Vickery of Kinard, and Marty R. Vickery of Bristol; seven grandchildren; and a brother, Terry R. “Randy” Vickery and his wife, Barbara of Wewahitchka.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.
