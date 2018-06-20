Sheriff's Log for 06-20-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
June 13
April Marie Middleton - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, evidence-destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equip-possess nd or use, resist officer/obstruct without violence
Steven Lavelle Ragston - resist officer/obstruct without violence
Amanda Lee Russell - violation of probation
Sheffield Tyrone Smith - battery/touch or strike
Brittany Strickland - out of county warrant
Betty Jane Adkins - violation of probation
Tammy Ammons - violation of probation
Georgia Ann Brock - violation of conditional release
Tosha Marie Brown - violation of probation, failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/non juv
Dede Michelle Lipford - violation of probation
June 14
Robert King Ray Jones - violation of probation
Donnie Jason Yon - criminal registration/covicted felon registration
June 15
Brandon Carpenter - criminal registration/covicted felon registration
June 16
Kristopher David Bailey - drugs-traffic/in controlled substand, evidence-destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical, resist officer/obstruct without violence
Charles Randolph Corbin, Jr. - drugs-traffic/in controlled substance, evidence-destroying/tamper withor fabricate physical, resister office/obstruct without violence, narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use, narcotic equip-possess/manufacture deliver, felee/elude police/fleeing/eluding LEO lights/sirens active
Angela Dianne Mickel - narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/not more than 20 grams
June 17
James Michael Hathaway - violation of probation
