Sheriff's Log for 06-20-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
June 13
April Marie Middleton - drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, evidence-destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equip-possess nd or use, resist officer/obstruct without violence
Steven Lavelle Ragston - resist officer/obstruct without violence
Amanda Lee Russell - violation of probation
Sheffield Tyrone Smith - battery/touch or strike
Brittany Strickland - out of county warrant
Betty Jane Adkins - violation of probation
Tammy Ammons - violation of probation
Georgia Ann Brock - violation of conditional release
Tosha Marie Brown - violation of probation, failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/non juv
Dede Michelle Lipford - violation of probation
June 14
Robert King Ray Jones - violation of probation
Donnie Jason Yon - criminal registration/covicted felon registration
June 15
Brandon Carpenter - criminal registration/covicted felon registration
June 16
Kristopher David Bailey - drugs-traffic/in controlled substand, evidence-destroying/tamper with or fabricate physical, resist officer/obstruct without violence
Charles Randolph Corbin, Jr. - drugs-traffic/in controlled substance, evidence-destroying/tamper withor fabricate physical, resister office/obstruct without violence, narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use, narcotic equip-possess/manufacture deliver, felee/elude police/fleeing/eluding LEO lights/sirens active
Angela Dianne Mickel - narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, marijuana-possess/not more than 20 grams
June 17
James Michael Hathaway - violation of probation

LIBERTY COUNTY
June 11 - Pamela McLaughlin - failure to appear
Stuart G. Simpson - moving traff violation-knowingly drive while license suspended revoked, marijuana-possess-not more than 20 grams, drugs-possess-control substance without prescription
June 12
Thomas Darin Reddick - DWLSR
June 13
Anthony Raulerson - failure to appear-child fail to appear at court hearing
Jason R. Walker - failure to appear-child fail to appear at court hearing
June 14
Louis D. Cantone - drug equip-possess-and or use, drug equip-possess-and or use, drugs-possess-controlled substance without prescription, probation violation, smuggle contraband-introduce into detention facility
June 15
Amber Dawn Mathis - serving weekends
Travis H. Swaim - bond revocation
Douglas B. Thomas - hallucinogen-possess-wit sell mfg or deliver schedule I III or IV
David V. Wagoner - possession of cannabis
Amanda Loretta Piercy - serving weekends
Edward Piercy - serving weekends
June 17
Marina Avila-Flores - DWLSR
Sidney Lee Robbins - holding for Gulf Co.
June 18
James Michael Hathaway - burglary with assault or battery, sexual assault, victim 12 YOA older special conditions

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


