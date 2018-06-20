Legals for 06/20/18
Wednesday, June 20. 2018
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Brooke Fleck, Unit 11 & 16 South
Janet Pooser, Unit 9 North
Andy Cook, Unit 28 North
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 871
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #28-2N-11-0520-0008-0100
Lot 1, 2, 33 and 34 of Block 8, of Lake Center Holiday Homes, a subdivision located in Calhoun County, Florida in Section 28, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mark & Virginia Blosser
HC 1, Box 650
Eglin, AZ 85611-9714
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 12, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2018-CP-000021
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DEBORAH CAROL SHIVER,
Decedent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
The administration of the estate of DEBORAH CAROL SHIVER, deceased, whose date of death was May 4, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 13, 2018.
Persons Giving Notice:
Jessie Kirkland
21920 NW Janney Road
Clarksville, Florida 32430
(850) 447-1484
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J. C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email: jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email: administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 447
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #21-2S-09-0000-0002-0201
THE following described parcel of land, and improvements and appurtenances thereto in the County of Calhoun, State of Florida, to-wit: Begin at the SW Corner of the lands described in a Deed to Edwin A. Wood and Mary N. Wood, his wife, recorded in Deed Book 60, Page 403, Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida, and run in a Northeasterly direction 20 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING, thence continue to run in a Northeasterly direction 70 feet, more or less, to a County Road, thence in a Southeasterly direction along County Road, 60 feet, thence run in a Southwesterly direction 70 feet, thence run in a Northwesterly direction 60 feet, to the POINT OF DIRECTION. Begin in Section 21, Township 2 South, Range 9 West, being the same property conveyed to N.R.L.L. East, LLC from Linda Beauchamp and Connie Sue Ingram by Deed recorded 11/23/05 as instrument No. 205003662, in Book 307, Page 654, in the Official Records of the Clerk’s office of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Padua Bethsaida
5766 79th Street, FL 1
Middle Village, NY 1127905312
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 19, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME
Notice is herby given that the undersigned pursuant to the “fictitious name statute”, chapter 865.09, Florida statutes, will register with the division of corporations, department of the state, state of Florida upon request of proof of the publication of this notice, the fictitious name: Nick Keller Trucking which I am engaged in business at 15992 SE Pear St., Blountstown, FL 32424. That the party interested has said enterprise as follows: William Keller, 15992 SE Pear St., Blountstown, FL 32424
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 878
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #28-2N-11-0520-0010-1400
Lots 14, 15, 16 and 17, in Block 10, of Lake Center Holiday Homes, according to the Plat thereof as recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, of the Public Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mark & Virginia Blosser
HC 1, Box 650
Eglin, AZ 85611
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 19, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 874
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #28-2N-11-0520-0009-2400
Lots 24, 25, and 26, of Block 9, of Lake Center Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, filed for Record on the 18th day of December, 1957, and recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 52, in the Deeds Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mark & Virginia Blosser
HC 1, Box 650
Eglin, AZ 85611
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 19, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 750
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #11-1N-0560-0009-0900
Lots 9 and 10, Block 9, Lake McKenzie Homes Subdivision, according to the Official Plat thereof, filed for record on the 5th day of September, 1961 and recorded in Plat Book No. 1, Page 52, in the Plat Records of Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Dustin Hunt
1314 32nd Avenue, SW
Vero Beach, FL 32968
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 19, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
