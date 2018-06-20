Mrs. Linda Ann Wise, age 76, of Blountstown, FL passed away on Sunday June 17, 2018 in Blountstown, FL.
Linda was born on June 6, 1942 in Moultrie, GA to J.B. and Pauline (Davis) Young and had lived in Blountstown for most of her life. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved cooking and taking care of her family. Linda was a member of The Fusion Church of Bristol, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents J.B and Pauline Young, 2 brothers, Dallas Sellers and Seaborn Sellers.
She is survived by: 3 sons, Ronald L. (Bubba) Wise and wife, Sandy of Blountstown, FL, Ronald Gene Wise of Homosassa Springs, FL, James B. Wise of Marianna, FL; 3 daughters, Julia Sanders of Tallahassee, FL, Maria McLendon and husband, Donnie of Altha, FL, Mary Ellen Powell and husband Jason of Cheyenne, WY; 2 brothers, Johnny Sellers and wife, Brenda of Hot Springs, AR, Jerry Paul Young of Moultrie, GA; 22 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 12:00 pm (EDT) at The Fusion Church in Bristol, FL with Reverend Darrell Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown, FL. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 21, 2018 from 11:00 am (EDT) until service time at 12:00 pm (EDT) at The Fusion Church in Bristol.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266