Frances Rogers Whetstone, age 74, of Hosford, FL passed away Monday, June 11, 2018 in Hosford.
Frances was born in Port St. Joe, FL on April 4, 1944 to William Harvey Rogers and Evelyn (Hill) Rogers and had lived in Liberty County for most of her life. She was retired from Higdon Furniture and Casket Company in Quincy, FL where she had worked for several years. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Frances was a woman loved by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She had a strong faith in God, she loved spending time with her family, just jumping in the car whenever she felt like it to ride around for hours, and watching her grandchildren play. She was the rock of her family her guidance and wisdom will forever live on through her family. She is now with our Lord flying high with her beautiful wings with her beautiful loving daughter Tammy by her side. She will be forever missed by all. Frances was of the Assembly of God Faith. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Harvey Rogers and Evelyn (Hill) Rogers, husbands, Wade Sanders and Phillip Whetstone, daughter, Tammy Lolley.
Survivors include, 1 son, William Sanders of Wewahitchka, FL; 2 daughters, Diane Godwin of Telogia, FL and Gail Sanders of Sumatra, FL; 3 brothers, Frank Rogers and wife, Mary Nell of Sumatra, FL, Jimmy Rogers and wife, Debbie of Greensboro, FL, Danny Butler of Sumatra, FL; 1 sister, Tina Butler of Maryland; son-in-law, David Lolley of Bristol, FL; 12 grandchildren: Jerry Benjamin Hosey II, Heather Lynn Hosey, Candace Ruth Lolley, Tara Renee Chaney, Eddie Lindsey, Stacie Tharpe, Joshua Standridge, Tamara Shiver, Denise Richards, Brandy Turner, Levi Hosey and William Sanders; 14 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 11:00 am (EDT) at Sumatra Assembly of God Church with Reverend Larry Rogers officiating. Interment will follow in Sumatra Cemetery.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.