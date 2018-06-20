Lawanda O’Brian, age 73, formerly of Tallahassee and Blountstown, Fl., died peacefully with her family and hospice care Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Apollo Beach, Florida.
Lawanda was born February 9, 1945 in Blountstown, Florida to Clifford and Verna O’Brian. She graduated from Blountstown High School in 1963 and received her BS from Florida State University in 1969. Lawanda was a long-time employee of Broward Davis and Assoc. of Tallahassee, a real estate agent, and retired from the Leon County School System in 2012. Lawanda was a devoted mother who will be remembered by her hard work ethic, excellent cooking, and love for antiques and furniture. Predeceasing Lawanda in death were her father, Clifford O’Brian in 2003 and her mother, Verna O’Brian in 2009.
Survivors include her son, Justin, her daughter-in-law, Melissa, and two grandchildren, Brooke and Kate, from Apollo Beach, Fl; her sister, Verna Mae Williams (Ken) from Ocala, Fl. and two brothers residing in Blountstown, Willard O’Brian (Alma) and Jeff O’Brian (Ann). She was also loved by many friends who gave her much happiness in life and comfort in her final weeks.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 10:00 am (CDT) from the graveside at Magnolia Cemetery on Magnolia Church Road, Altha, FL.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.