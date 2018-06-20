Brandon Matthew Hall, age 31, of Clarksville, FL passed away Saturday, June 16, 2018 in Blountstown.
Brandon was born on January 13, 1987 in Blountstown to Ray and Debbie (Hatcher) Hall and had lived in Calhoun County all of his life. He truly loved his family, the outdoors, hunting and fishing and loved playing his drums. Brandon worked at Calhoun County CI and enjoyed his job and all the people he worked with. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Evelyn Hatcher, paternal grandmother, Cleo Hall. Brandon was of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include, 2 sons, Brenden Hall age 7 and Tyler Hall age 4 both of Clarksville, FL; mother and father, Debbie and Ray Hall of Clarksville, FL; paternal grandfather, Willard Raymond Hall, Sr. of Altha, FL; uncles and aunts, Michael Hatcher and Peggy of High Springs, FL; Jerry Hatcher and Diane of Blountstown, FL; Zachary Hatcher and Robin of Bristol, FL, Angie (Auntie) Sapp and Tim of Altha, FL; numerous cousins and other family members.
Funeral services was held Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 10:00 am (CDT) at the First Baptist Church in Blountstown, FL with Reverend John Hagan and Reverend Tim Rhodes officiating. Interment followed in The Hall Family Cemetery in Altha.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.