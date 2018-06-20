Jabus Terrell Griffith, Jr., age 57, of Fountain, FL passed away early Wednesday morning, June 13, 2018 in Blountstown, FL.
Jabus was born on October 23, 1960 to Jabus Terrell Griffith,Sr. and Sue Johnson Beech and had lived in Fountain for the past 8 years coming from Crestview, FL. He was truck driver and heavy equipment operator. Jabus served in the United States Marine Corp for 12 years and was a member of the Amvets Post 231 in Fountain, FL.
Survivors include his father, Jim Beech of Alford, FL; 3 daughters, Crystal Marie Tyndal and husband, Tracey of North Carolina, Angela Nicole Osborne and husband, Kenny of North Carolina and Kristen Nicole Inman of North Carolina; 1 brother, James Griffith and wife, Melanie of Defuniak springs, FL; 1 sister, Susan Renee Rutledge of South Carolina; 9 grandchildren, Kati, Kaylee, Kyleigh, Tayler, Landon, Ethan, Raylen, Aiden and Jaiden.
Military honors were held Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 10:00 am (CDT) at the home of Jabus Terrell Griffith, Jr, 581 NW County Road 274, Fountain, FL 32438.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.