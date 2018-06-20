Delphine Gatlin Baker passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 in Sanford, FL.
She was born December 10, 1930 in Apalachicola, FL. Delphine is preceded in death by her parents Samuel and Mimie Gatlin, her husband Robert P. Baker Sr., her brothers Lawrence, Manuel and Daniel and sisters Ola Beckwith and Glorise Gray.
Viewing will be held on Friday, June 22, 2018 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at First Shiloh M.B. Church, 700 Elm Avenue, Sanford, FL
Funeral Services to be held Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 11:00 A.M. at First Shiloh M.B. with Reverend David Jones, Eulogist
Interment will be in the Magnolia Cemetery, Blountstown, FL, on Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 3:00 P.M. with Reverend Dr. C.L. Wilson officiating.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Deborah (Jerry) Lockwood, Jacksonville, FL, Bernadette Gardner, Sanford, FL; two sons, Robert (Joyce) Baker II, Sanford, FL; Darryl Baker Sr., Deltona, FL. special nephew George Baker III. Three brothers, James Gatlin, Samuel (Luretha) Gatlin and Charlie Gatlin all of Blountstown, FL. Three brothers-in-law, John and Carlton Baker, Lynn Haven, FL, Sy Baker, Tallahassee, FL; five sisters-in-laws, Loretha Jones, Panama City, Mae Ella (Adrian) Gant, Port St. Joe; Lois (Leon) Miller, Flossie (James) Gautier, Lynn Haven, FL, Dorothy Mauzy, Jacksonville, FL, 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Trinity Memorial Chapel of Sanford, FL will be in charge of services.