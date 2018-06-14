Qualifying period for local elections opens June 18th

The qualifying period for the 2018 election begins Noon, June 18 and closes at noon June 22. Qualifying papers will be accepted beginning June 4 pursuant to Section 99.061(8), F.S.
Local offices to be filled are: School Board seats, District 2, 3, and 5; County Commission Seats, Districts 2 and 4; Soil & Water Conservation Seats 1, 2, and 5.
The City of Blountstown has City Council Member, Wards 3 & 4 and the Mayor seat to be filled. Incumbent Mayor Tony Shoemake and incumbent City Councilman for Ward 3 James Griffin have filed to seek re-election.
Anyone interested in qualifying may obtain a qualifying packet and forms from the Supervisor of Elections Office.
If you are not currently registered to vote in the state of Florida, the last day to register for this election is July 30th. Please contact the Supervisor of Elections office if you need to register to vote, or if you have any questions about the status of your voter registration.
For more information on qualifying as a candidate for this election, please contact the Supervisor of Elections office at (850) 674-8568. To keep up with local election updates, visit https://www.votecalhoun.com/.