School Board participating in Summer Feeding program

The Calhoun County School Board will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program during the months of June and July.
Nutritionally balanced meals will be provided to all children regardless of race, color, sex, disability, age or national origin during summer vacation when school breakfasts and lunches are not available. All children 18 years old and younger are eligible for meals at no charge and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Summer feeding sites that are located at schools provide meals to all children in the immediate vicinity in addition to those enrolled in summer school.
The sites participating in the Summer Food Service Program and their schedules can be seen in the ad on page 7.