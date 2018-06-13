CALHOUN COUNTY
June 6
Casey Michelle Byrd - probation violation/violation of probation
Thelma Tolley - probation violation/violation of probation
June 7
Gregory Paul Hartzell - VOP
Christopher Allen Morgan - probation violation/violation of probation
June 8
Robert Price - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Rita Mae Young - VOP, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use
Jerry Allen Mayo - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Sheriff's Log for 06-13-18
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)