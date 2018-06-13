Sheriff's Log for 06-13-18

Wednesday, June 13. 2018
CALHOUN COUNTY
June 6
Casey Michelle Byrd - probation violation/violation of probation
Thelma Tolley - probation violation/violation of probation
June 7
Gregory Paul Hartzell - VOP
Christopher Allen Morgan - probation violation/violation of probation
June 8
Robert Price - criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Rita Mae Young - VOP, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use
Jerry Allen Mayo - criminal registration/convicted felon registration

LIBERTY COUNTY
June 4
Karen Helene Summerlin - Warrant
Emily Raychells Clark - serving jail sentence
June 6
Walter Randy Kirkpatrick - possess of controlled substance (meth), possess of drug paraphernalia, registing without violence
Richard Troy Durden - VOP
June 7
Billy Hill - return from medical ROR
Robert Marquardt - cocaine-possess-possess cocaine, heroin-possess-with intent to sell mfg or deliver schedule I, marijuana-possess-not more than 20 grams, drug equip-possess-and or use
June 8
Amdanda Loretta Piercy - serving weekends
Edward Piercy - serving weekends
June 10
Christna Lee Rhames - drugs-possess/with methaqualine or mecloqualone deriv sched I, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use
June 11
Tony Sims - serving jail sentence

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


