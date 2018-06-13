Legals for 06/13/18
Wednesday, June 13. 2018
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2018-CP-000019
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF GLENDA SUE VICKERY,
Decedent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE: You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of GLENDA SUE VICKERY, deceased (“Decedent”), File Number 2018-CP-000019, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; that Decedent’s date of death was April 2, 2018; that the total value of the estate is $23,000.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
NAME: BRANTON VICKERY
ADDRESS: 23340 NE Branton Vickery Road, Blountstown, Florida 32424
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of Decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of Decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 7, 2018.
Persons Giving Notice:
Branton Vickery, Petitioner
23340 NE Branton Vickery Road
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 643-8683
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J. C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email: jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email: administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Brooke Fleck, Unit 11 & 16 South
Janet Pooser, Unit 9 North
Andy Cook, Unit 28 North
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR
TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 871
YEAR OF 2012
Parcel #28-2N-11-0520-0008-0100
Lot 1, 2, 33 and 34 of Block 8, of Lake Center Holiday Homes, a subdivision located in Calhoun County, Florida in Section 28, Township 2 North, Range 11 West.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Mark & Virginia Blosser
HC 1, Box 650
Eglin, AZ 85611-9714
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on July 12, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. CST.
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2018-CP-000021
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF DEBORAH CAROL SHIVER,
Decedent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
The administration of the estate of DEBORAH CAROL SHIVER, deceased, whose date of death was May 4, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702, WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is June 13, 2018.
Persons Giving Notice:
Jessie Kirkland
21920 NW Janney Road
Clarksville, Florida 32430
(850) 447-1484
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J. C. Van Lierop, Attorney at Law
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email: jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email: administration@thehartfordfirm.com
