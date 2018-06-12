USMC Vet – Corporal Frederick Dean Whitehead gained his wings on June 5, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida.
Frederick entered this world in Opp, Alabama on June 22, 1960. He joined ROTC for one year 1974-1975. He performed stone cutting and pipe laying jobs before enlisting in the Marine Corps in 1978. He served in the Corps from 1978 to 1984, but hewas a proud Marine for the duration of his life. During his military career he advanced from a PFC (meritoriously) to an E4 Corporal After being honorably discharged, he built beautiful houses and condos. Frederick earned his GED after enlisting in the Marines. He was of the Pentecostal Church of God faith.
He was preceded in death by his father, Freddie Paul Whitehead; his brother, Alvin “Roy” Whitehead; and five grandchildren.
He is survived by one daughter, Regina Whitehead and significate other, Michael Boyers; and Tara and Tanya, children that he raised as his own; two sons, Roland Whitehead and wife, Leann and Richard Whitehead and wife, Jasmine, also their brother which he cared for deeply, Frankie Stone, Jr. and wife, Lesa; the mother of his children and friend, Sheila McFarland; his mother, Precilla Herring Jeter; twenty grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Jeter; three sisters, Rose Kiel, Melanie Malfe, and Michelle Lawson.
He will be greatly missed and loved forever by family and a host of friends. To know him was to love him. May he rest in peace and we thank him for his service to our great country.
USMC Vet – Corporal Frederick D. Whitehead will be buried in Tallahassee National Cemetery at a later date.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.