Videlle (Davis) Williams, age 89, of DeFuniak Springs passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
Born in Clarksville, June 22, 1928, Videlle was the daughter of the late Little Ransom and Lennie (Linton) Davis. She was a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, Videlle was preceded in death by husband, Norman F. Williams; siblings, Irene Davis Jones Brock, Estelle Davis Shelton O’Bryan, Junior Davis, Reo Davis McGeachy, Lennie Davis Faircloth, Broward Davis, Christelle Davis Hall, and Dale Davis.
Survivors include eight daughters, Junellen Ray and husband, W. A., Linda Willcox and husband, Steve, Ann Merrifield and husband, John, Nona Lazo, Freda Williams, Connie Carnoto and husband, Rene, Gwen Peacock husband, Joey, and Karen Smotherman and husband, Larry; sixteen grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home, 2:00 p.m. CT, Sunday, June 10. Interment was held in Poplar Head Cemetery in Clarksville.
Donations may be made in her memory to Wesley Methodist Church, P.O. Box 22, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433.
Adams Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.