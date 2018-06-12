Sheila Alice Settlemire Parish, 82, of Marianna, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Sheila was born on June 15, 1935 to Warren Kenneth Settlemire and Elsie Myrtle McClellan Settlemire in Blountstown, Florida. She graduated from Port Saint Joe High School in 1953 and attended Chipola Junior College. Sheila married Stephen J. Parish on October 5, 1953 in Wewahitchka, Florida and moved to Marianna where they made their home for the next 65 years. Sheila Parish was a member of the Junior Women’s Club, Elk’s Lodge, Jackson County Sheriff’s Posse, and First Baptist Church of Marianna, although she also frequently attended New Salem Baptist Church near her home. She enjoyed horseback riding, going to weekly lunch dates with girlfriends, and traveling in her camper with family.
Sheila is preceded in death by her parents, Warren and Elsie McClellan Settlemire.
Sheila is survived by her husband, Steve; three children, Sue Oshesky of Tallahassee, Vicki Tew and husband, Donnie, of Marianna, Christopher Parish and wife, Laura, of Marianna; her brothers, Kenneth Settlemire and wife, Martha, of Blountstown and Robert Settlemire and wife, Patricia, of Midway, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Sundra and husband, Edward, Tara, Lee and wife, Jackie, Dana and husband, Mike, Drew, Hailey, Alexis, Chayton; and four great-grandchildren, Shelby, Neva, Cade and Ryder; and many special friends.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 11, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Rev. Joey Woodruff officiating. Interment followed at Pinecrest Memorial Cemetery
