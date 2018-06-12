Jo Ann Hayes, age 67, of Bristol passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018.
Born in Quincy, Jo Ann was the daughter of the late Calvin C. and Betty Jo (Dowdy) Hayes. She worked as a Dispatcher for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and was a member of Bristol Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Danny Hayes and her sister, Louise Lewis.
Survivors include her son, Robert Hayes and his wife, Kimberly of Bristol; two brothers, Doobie Hayes and his wife, Kathy of Bristol and Bubba Hayes of Quincy; grandchildren, Blair, Miley, Ruger, Ryder Hayes; a special nephew, Jason Hayes of Bristol; several nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Funeral services were held Monday, June 11 at 4:00 P.M. at Bristol Christian Church with Reverend Richard Kaiser officiating. Interment followed in Hayes Cemetery in Telogia.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.