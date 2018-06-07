Blountstown Code Enforcement has started Operation Ghost Town

The City of Blountstown Code Enforcement Division has started Operation Ghost Town.
In an effort to make the entire City of Blountstown a more beautiful place to live, work and play, officials within the Code Enforcement Division have identified over 40 locations within the City Limits that do not meet the current city code for cleanup and occupancy.
"Basically, we're looking at abandoned structures, or those that look abandoned" says Fire Chief Ben Hall, who also serves as Code Enforcement Officer. "We're not in the business of measuring grass. That's not what this operation is about. We are looking at derelict structures. Places that have been left to fall down or be overgrown. We'll also be looking into some occupied yards that have an excessive accumulation of junk and debris.
We aren't targeting any specific area of town, and we are not excluding commercial structures. Operation Ghost Town literally covers all four corners of the City!". Section 16 of the City of Blountstown City Code prohibits overgrowth of brush and trees as well as unkept of dilapidated structures.
"There is a formal process already in place that begins with a simple letter notifying the owner of the violation. Then, if no action for cleanup is taken, it could result in an administrative hearing and fines of up to $250 per day." explains Hall.
"We're not going to single anyone out and we won't be trying to hard time anyone at all, but we will be following the code and the process. We just want Blountstown to be safer and more beautiful.”