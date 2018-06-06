CALHOUN COUNTY
May 30
Carlton Wayne Lee, assault on officer firefighter, etc
May 31
Brion Alexander Hall, aggravated assault/with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Jamie Summerlin, marijuana-possess/not more than 20 grams, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equipment and or use, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine
June 1
Amanda Nicole Mitchell, vehicle theft/grand 3rd degree
June 2
Bruce Thomas Heintzelman, assault/intent threat to do violence
Michael Allen Palmeter, out of state fug-ref/fugitive from justice
Lindsey Kaylin Rogers, failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/non juv
June 3
Jessica Marie Simmons, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Sheriff's Log for 06-06-18
