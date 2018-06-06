Sheriff's Log for 06-06-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
May 30
Carlton Wayne Lee, assault on officer firefighter, etc
May 31
Brion Alexander Hall, aggravated assault/with deadly weapon without intent to kill
Jamie Summerlin, marijuana-possess/not more than 20 grams, narcotic equipment-possess/narcotic equipment and or use, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine
June 1
Amanda Nicole Mitchell, vehicle theft/grand 3rd degree
June 2
Bruce Thomas Heintzelman, assault/intent threat to do violence
Michael Allen Palmeter, out of state fug-ref/fugitive from justice
Lindsey Kaylin Rogers, failure to appear/written promise to appear fel/misd/unk/non juv
June 3
Jessica Marie Simmons, criminal registration/convicted felon registration

LIBERTY COUNTY
May 29
Deonta Lamar Williams, amphetamine-smuggle-bring swchedule II or III or IV into state
May 31
Richard Jason Elhard, holding for Lee County
June 1
Sheryl Marice Gay, dangerous drugs-viol drug law injure LEO EMT others
Pamela McLaughlin - failure to appear-written promise to appear
Edward Piercy, serving weekends
June 2
Marty Randolph Vickery, DUI-unlaw blood alcohol-15 or higher or with person under 18 1st offese, DUI-unlaw blood alcohol-DUI alcohol or drugs
June 4
Kelly Bartlett, probation violation
Kenneth Henry Layfield, conditional release violation-violation of condition of release
Bruce A. Rotella, failure to appear
Devon Small, holding for court
Karen Helene Summerlin, conspiracy to introduce illegal contraband in to a correctional facility


The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


