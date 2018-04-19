Lady Tigers edge Lady Cats, 9-7

The Blountstown Tigers Varsity managed through a push by Altha in the first inning last Thursday where the Tigers coughed up five runs, but Blountstown still won, 9-7.
There was plenty of action on the base paths as Blountstown collected nine hits and Altha had three.
Megan McWaters was the winning pitcher for the Tigers. She went six innings, allowing five runs on two hits and striking out three. Sydnee Pass threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Tigers pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third Brianna Walker doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs and Jaren Williams singled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.
Williams and Shelby Roberts each racked up multiple hits for the Tigers. Williams led Blountstown with three hits in four at bats.The Blountstown Lady Tigers Varsity stole the lead late and defeated Bethlehem 12-2 on Friday. The game was tied at one with the Tigers batting in the bottom of the fifth when Jaren Williams singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
The Lady Tigers Varsity secured the victory thanks to nine runs in the sixth inning. Maggie Rabon, Brianna Walker, Williams, Victoria Kelley, Autumn Pyles, and Megan McWaters all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning.
McWaters was the winning pitcher for Blountstown Tigers Varsity. She surrendered one run on three hits over three innings, striking out two and walking none. Sydnee Pass threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen.
The Lady Tigers play home Thursday against John Paul II at 6:00, home Friday against PSJ at 5:00. Monday, April 23 begins the district tournament. The Lady Tigers will host Cottondale for the first round at 6:00 on Monday.